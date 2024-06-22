Yankees Reportedly Eyeing Ex-Red Sox Veteran After Surprisingly Short Stint
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is looking for his next opportunity.
Boston acquired first baseman Garrett Cooper earlier this season in a trade with the Chicago Cubs and things didn't work out. The Red Sox lost young first baseman Triston Casas to a tough injury and responded by landing Cooper.
He appeared in 24 games with the club and struggled slashing .171/.227/.229 to go along with zero home runs and five RBIs.
Boston recently designated him for assignment to make room on the roster for designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida and now Cooper is looking for his next home.
It sounds like it won't take long for him to get another opportunity as clubs already have shown interest in him, including the New York Yankees, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"With Anthony Rizzo sidelined for at least the next eight weeks due to a right forearm fracture, the New York Yankees are among the teams expressing interest in free-agent first baseman Garrett Cooper, according to sources," Murray said. "Cooper, 33, was recently released by the Red Sox after only 24 games in Boston, where he slashed a mere .171/.227/.229 with a .455 OPS, zero home runs and five RBI.
"He was much better with the Cubs earlier in the season, recording a .270/.341/.432 slash line with one home run and six RBI in 12 games, and would add organizational depth at first base as well in the outfield.:
It's unclear if Boston's biggest rival will land Cooper, but it sounds like an option.
