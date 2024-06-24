Red Sox 'Should Go Get' Diamondbacks Utility Man At Deadline To Add Depth
The Boston Red Sox right now are proving why the front office should invest in the current club rather than selling at the trade deadline.
Boston has been one of the hottest teams in baseball this month and its success couldn't have come at a better time as the trade deadline quickly is approaching. The Red Sox will have to make some tough decisions soon, but if they keep winning it will get easier.
The Red Sox currently hold an American League Wild Card spot and look like a team that should add. One area the club could use a little more depth is in the middle infield and one player Boston "should go get" is Arizona Diamondbacks utility man Kevin Newman, according to Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"It's too much to ask that the Red Sox go all-in on a star, but a right-handed hitter with a reliable glove would be a good get for them," Rymer said. "They Should Go Get: Kevin Newman, Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-backs have more middle infielders than they have room for, and what Newman offers is just what Boston needs. He has a .798 OPS against lefties, and he's in the black for Outs Above Average at both shortstop and second base."
Newman doesn't have a big name, but he is slashing .285/.318/.394 in 55 games played this season. He has seen time at first base, second base, and shortstop so far this season.
The journeyman may not be someone to come in and take over a starting spot, but he could be an underrated depth option who could help out in multiple ways and not cost a lot.
