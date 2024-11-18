Padres Projected $49M Gold Glove Winner Linked To Red Sox
One of the Boston Red Sox's biggest weaknesses over the last few years certainly has been subpar defense.
Boston finished with the second-most errors in baseball in 2024 with 115. The Red Sox had just two fewer errors than the Major League Baseball-leading Miami Marlins at 117. Boston needs to find a way to fix the defense heading into 2025.
A healthy season from Trevor Story certainly will be a major lift but the Red Sox will need to add more. Because of this, the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams suggested San Diego Padres Gold Glove Award winner Ha-Seong Kim as an intriguing free agent target.
"But Kim and Story could be one of the premier middle infields in baseball," McWilliams said. "Kim is capable of playing around the infield and won the utility Gold Glove in 2023. He missed the end of this past season because of labrum surgery and could miss some of 2025.
"There are questions as to whether Vaughn Grissom will ever be able to command second base as an everyday player. Top prospect Kristian Campbell dominated in the upper levels of the minors, so he could be a potential fit at second next season. But success in the big leagues often comes with struggles first. At the right price, Kim could be a fit."
Kim is an intriguing player because he can play all over the infield and has done a good job doing so. He spent the majority of the 2024 campaign at shortstop but saw time also at second base and third base in 2023 when he won his Gold Glove. Kim also would add a solid right-handed bat into the mix after clubbing 11 home runs and driving in 47 runs in 2024.
He's projected to get a four-year, $49 deal this winter in free agency. That's not too much, unless the Red Sox want to focus on Grissom and Campbell.
