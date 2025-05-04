Phillies Should Monitor Availability Of Ex-Red Sox Reliever: 'Looks Terrific'
Count the Philadelphia Phillies among possible suitors for a former Boston Red Sox All-Star reliever.
Philly is getting great production from 29-year-old José Alvarado in the closer role so far in 2025. Entering Sunday, Alvarado was 3-0 on the year with a 1.72 ERA, 22 strikeouts, and six saves in 15 appearances (15 2/3 innings pitched).
Even so, the Phillies will be vigilant observers of the trade market this summer, especially regarding relievers. If Philadelphia could pull off a deal for a marquee closer like St. Louis Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley, the Phillies would be able to move Alvarado into a setup man role, where he’d likely excel.
Another name to keep an eye on for Philly as it scans the league for late-inning help is Los Angeles Angeles right-hander Kenley Jansen. The former Boston Red Sox closer has looked great this season with the exception of Friday’s outing versus the Detroit Tigers (six earned runs, ouch), and MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger indicated this past week that Jansen will probably be moved.
“Kenley Jansen looks terrific,” Amsinger said on Wednesday night during MLB Tonight.
“The (Los Angeles) Angels just don't look good right now. Last week and a half, they've been terrible. Kenley looks great. And if this future Hall of Famer wants to be in a winning environment, the velocity, (and) the spin is all a plus. Kenley will be on the move.”
Jansen would provide Philly with a reliable arm for crunch-time situations. Jansen isn’t afraid of the big moment, having won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, and the Phillies want to feel good about their bullpen heading into the postseason.
The four-time All-Star is on an expiring contract, so the Angels might be more than okay with cutting ties before July.
More MLB: Yankees Predicted To Go After Former NL Cy Young; Should Red Sox, Too?