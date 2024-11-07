Potential Red Sox, Brewers Blockbuster Trade Would Land Kenley Jansen Replacement
Could the Boston Red Sox pull off a blockbuster deal to improve the bullpen this winter?
We are at the point in the offseason when anything could happen.
We are still very early on, and speculation is going crazy already. Boston has been highly talked about due to the fact that the club isn't far from contending, has plenty of money to spend, and a fantastic farm system, and could get a trade done.
Boston has the means to get a big deal done, whether on the free agent market or trade market. One area of the team that hasn't been discussed too much but needs a boost is the bullpen. Boston will need to find a way to replace Kenley Jansen either internally or through free agency or a trade.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer ranked the top 10 landing spots for Milwaukee Brewers superstar Devin Williams and had the Red Sox at No. 6.
"Projected Closer: Liam Hendriks," Rymer said. "Only three teams suffered more blown saves than the Red Sox in 2024, and now they have holes in the spots free agents Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin formerly occupied.
"It is key that Hendriks and Garrett Whitlock are coming back, though. Otherwise, they're another team with more pressing needs. Their offseason must revolve around starters and right-handed bats."
A deal for Williams would be great, but it shouldn't be considered likely at this point. Williams is a two-time All-Star with a career 1.83 ERA across six seasons, but a deal would cost a lot. Boston could afford a trade, but it does have some suitable options to replace Jansen without giving up a prospect haul.
It would be nice to have Williams in a Red Sox jersey, but if Boston is going to swing a blockbuster deal it seems like it would be more likely for a starter.
More MLB: Red Sox Have Called Yankees Superstar About Mega Deal, Per Insider