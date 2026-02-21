Red Sox ‘Close’ to Big Marcelo Mayer, Caleb Durbin Decision

The Boston Red Sox haven't announced what their infield configuration will look like to kick off the 2026 season, but it sounds like the club is getting close to a decision.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported on Saturday that the club is "close" to an infield decision. This comes in the wake of Marcelo Mayer getting a look at third base after spending the beginning of camp at second base and Caleb Durbin at third base.

"For the first time in camp, Marcelo Mayer moved to the other position he might play, taking ground balls at third base (after several days of working at second)," Healey wrote. "Manager Alex Cora said he is 'close' to making a decision about the alignment for Mayer and Caleb Durbin. 'It’s fair for everybody in the organization, just to make sure we’re making the right decision,' Cora said.

"Similar to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow publicly challenging Mayer over the offseason to add strength — which Mayer did — Cora made clear that Mayer will not simply be handed a major league job. He must show over the next four weeks that he deserves to be on the Opening Day roster."

Mayer is the guy to watch. Cora made it known that he's going to have to earn a job out of camp and the young infielder responded on Friday.

"I don’t know," Mayer said. "AC made it clear that I'm still looking for a job. So wherever it is they need me to play, that’s what I’m going to do."

Boston has made it clear that it wants to get a look at Mayer and Durbin at both second base and third base. After Mayer got the bulk of the looks at second to kick off Spring Training, arguably the easiest path forward would be Durbin at third and Mayer at second base to begin the season. He spent most of his playing time at third base for the Milwaukee Brewers last year. He was in the 51st percentile in outs above average and 57th percentile in fielding run value.

Durbin's perfectly capable at third base. Mayer would be elite defensively at second base. Also, when healthy, Romy González could easily platoon with Mayer and would be better at second base than third base.

A decision hasn't been made yet, but it sounds like it's close.

