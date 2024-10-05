Projected $215 Million Superstar Could Be 'Key' Option For Red Sox
There is going to be a lot of chatter about the Boston Red Sox over the next few months.
Boston missed the playoffs again despite making progress. The Red Sox are loaded with young talent and have even more on the way from the minor leagues. But the Red Sox don't have much top-tier pitching help coming from the minors.
If the Red Sox want to take the next step in their development toward being a contender in the American League, they likely need another frontline starting pitcher. That isn't coming from the minor leagues, so it either will have to be in free agency or the trade market.
With free agency not even here yet, everything is speculation and rumors. There are a lot of exciting players who will be available, and it's fun to think about who could land in Boston. The Red Sox have the means to get a large deal done and really aren't far away from contending despite missing the playoffs.
Free agency will be here before you know it, and The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey mentioned Corbin Burnes as a possible top-of-the-rotation candidate in free agency.
"(Craig Breslow) has toed the line when asked about adding a frontline starter, either via free agency — Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Jack Flaherty will be among the top free agents — or via trade," McCaffrey said. "He has lauded the merits of a No. 1 starter while also suggesting the existing group can take another step forward.
"'Every team in baseball is well served by having someone at the front of the rotation that can win a game when the team needs it, win a playoff game,” Breslow said. “I think fortunately we saw a number of guys in the rotation this year take a step forward. I don’t want to devalue the job that guys like Tanner and Brayan and Kutter and others did. But at the same time, we need to get better, and we need to be open to any opportunity to do that.' Pitching depth has been built out, but now the key will be adding to the front of the rotation."
Burnes will continuously be mentioned as he will be the top pitcher out there in free agency this winter. McCaffrey mentioned how the key for Boston will be adding another top starter, and Burnes clearly could be that guy.
He is projected to get a $215 million deal this winter over seven years, and the Red Sox shouldn't shy away from it. If Boston wants to contend in 2025, landing Burnes would be the quickest path to doing so.
More MLB: Red Sox Insider Hints Boston Shouldn't Pursue $165 Million Star