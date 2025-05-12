Red Sox Insider Thinks Rafael Devers Saga Will Take Big Turn
The Boston Red Sox recently spoke to designated hitter Rafael Devers about the possibility of moving over to first base.
This topic has taken the baseball world by storm. It isn't just a local story any longer. It has been picked up by national networks weighing in on what Boston should do. There even has been some ridiculous trade speculation about the superstar slugger in the aftermath. One writer even linked Boston to the New York Yankees. That's obviously unfounded and ridiculous. But, that just goes to show how much this story has been picked up across the league over the last few days.
Although Devers made it clear he doesn't want to make the change, the story isn't dead. The team has said that the conversations are going to continue. As of this moment, Devers hasn't started taking grounders at first or anything of that nature, but that doesn't mean that it won't happen at some point.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that his "guess" is that Devers will start taking grounders at first before June 1st.
"My guess is he starts taking grounders by June 1. It’s a guess for a reason," Cotillo said. "But that’s why the topic’s not dead."
He noted that it is his "guess." But, when an insider of Cotillo's caliber says something, it's noteworthy. The story isn't going away anytime soon and there's a real argument that the team would be in a significantly better position with Devers at first base. If he were to be the team's first baseman throughout the rest of the season, that would open up the designated hitter spot. This would give the team more flexibility and certainly could make for a better lineup.
The conversation isn't over at this time, clearly.
