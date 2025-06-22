Rafael Devers' Response To First Giants Home Run Will Anger Red Sox Fans
Rafael Devers' first home run in Major League Baseball that didn't come in a Boston Red Sox uniform came... against the Boston Red Sox.
On Saturday, Devers hit an opposite-field two-run home run to power the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 win over Boston. That sets up a highly intriguing rubber match Sunday at Oracle Park, with both sides of the most controversial trade in baseball this season looking to win the first ensuing battle.
But before he exited the field to recharge for the next day's game, Devers did a postgame interview for the Giants' NBC Sports broadcast, featuring a celebratory Gatorade dump from teammate Willy Adames.
Adames had to cool Devers down after his first home run as a Giant 😂 pic.twitter.com/8cwhQIJb0o— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 21, 2025
According to several reports throughout the last two seasons, including most recently, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox were frustrated with Devers' refusal to do postgame interviews. One of the oddest moments of the season came back in May, when Jarren Duran did the on-field interview with FOX's Ken Rosenthal after Devers had just blasted a walk-off home run.
Devers also talked in the clubhouse after the game about the significance of the home run coming against good friend Brayan Bello, whose 96-mile-per-hour fastball caught a little too much of the plate.
"He’s my brother, but we know that once we cross the lines on the field, it’s a different story,” Devers said, per MLB.com's Maria Guardado. “We’re just competing, and whoever wins, wins."
Devers' willingness to do whatever the Giants have asked from him, and with a smile on his face all the while, has been a frustrating experience for Red Sox fans. And that's not to absolve the club of blame, because deservingly or not, they angered Devers to the point that he stopped going with the flow.
Sunday's matchup will be a grudge match of sorts, but once the game is over, it's best for all sides to get some distance from this high-profile divorce.
