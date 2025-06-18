Rafael Devers Wasn't Only Red Sox Drawing ‘Significant’ Trade Interest
What’s next for the Boston Red Sox?
Boston traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants and we still have over a month to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline. What’s next for Boston?
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked about this when he and president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy held their press conference in reference to the Devers trade. Breslow made it clear that Boston isn’t selling.
While this is the case, that doesn’t mean there isn’t interest out there in some of the Red Sox’s talent. For example, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared that Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu both have garnered “significant interest” already from teams.
"There is significant interest in Abreu and Duran, given their talent and relative youth, although Duran will turn 29 at the end of the season," McCaffrey said. "Abreu will be 26 at the end of June. We already know San Diego is among the interested teams in Duran via a report from The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. Whether the Red Sox listen on Duran or Abreu remains to be seen. Losing either of them would be a significant blow, but it would open up more playing time for Anthony."
Boston has a surplus of talented outfielders, so flipping one for a pitcher would be a solid move. There’s still over a month until the deadline so you’d think any type of move wouldn’t happen for a bit, but Boston clearly showed it’s already in trade mode. What’s next?