Rangers Eyeing Ex-Red Sox $13.5 Million Fan-Favorite, Per Insider
One former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite is available on the open market right now.
Things have heated up across the league, but the free-agent reliever hasn't followed suit as much. There still are a handful of high-leverage relievers still available on the open market, including former Red Sox veteran Chris Martin.
He signed a two-year, $13.5 million deal with the Red Sox and it ended at the end of the 2024 season. Martin was one of the team's most important hurlers over the last two years and logged a 2.16 total ERA across 100 appearances.
Martin has made it known that he is open to playing one more year. Could that be with the Red Sox? Maybe. But other teams surely have an interest in him as well. One team that reportedly has an interest in Martin is the Texas Rangers, according to The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant.
"And now, in the time it took you to get caught up in all that, the Rangers may already be off on the next pursuit: Finishing off the back end of the bullpen," Grant said. "There is interest in reuniting with Kirby Yates, who converted 33 of 34 save attempts last year, and potentially adding setup man Chris Martin of Arlington."
Martin is from the Texas area and proved in 2024 that he clearly has something left in the tank. Maybe his hometown Rangers could be a fit. If he doesn't return to Boston.
