Recently Traded Red Sox Outfielder Diagnosed With Allergy To Batting Gloves
An outfielder who played for the Boston Red Sox from 2020 to 2023 has been diagnosed with an allergy to batting gloves.
In a report released Friday, NJ.com’s Randy Miller revealed that 28-year-old Alex Verdugo, now a member of the New York Yankees, has been medically evaluated for a painful allergic reaction to the chemicals cobalt and chromate found in his Franklin batting gloves.
Verdugo’s newly discovered allergy has resulted in blistered and scabbing hands, and consequently, a tremendous amount of strife at the plate this season, per Miller.
“Verdugo was a career .281 hitter coming into the season, but was hitting nearly 50 points below that in the first half of his first season with the Yankees,” Miller said. “He wanted to know why. … After examining Verdugo, the Yankees’ medical team sent him to an allergist. They believed he was coming in contact with a material that was causing dermatitis, a skin condition that can produce rashes, itching and blisters. “You’re allergic to your batting gloves,” the doctor said.”
“Verdugo was flabbergasted. … His allergic reactions were traced to two chemicals in his Franklin batting gloves — cobalt and chromate. … Verdugo continues to play with taped fingers and wrapped palms, waiting to see if Franklin can develop an alternative glove, but there might be a more immediate cure. … Now Franklin is looking to remove the two chemicals that might be contributing to Verdugo’s slump, which is ongoing.”
Entering Friday, Verdugo was hitting .237 this year for the Yankees with 10 home runs and 52 RBIs in 117 games played. He was traded by the Red Sox to New York on December 5, 2023 for Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice.
More MLB: Red Sox Gold Glover Will Return To Lineup Saturday After Hospital Scare