Red Sox Gold Glover Will Return To Lineup Saturday After Hospital Scare
Is the Boston Red Sox lineup about to take its plate production to the next level?
Boston’s bats were on fire following the All-Star break but then went ice-cold during a disastrous home series versus the Houston Astros last weekend.
Now, the Red Sox are getting back two sluggers from injury that have the potential to transform Boston’s lineup into its most powerful iteration of 2024.
The long-awaited return of first baseman Triston Casas will take place on Friday in Baltimore, and Tyler O’Neill will join Casas and the Red Sox on the diamond on Saturday, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.
Boston is starving for offensive firepower at the moment with Rafael Devers in a fatigue-based funk and Jarren Duran struggling to look comfortable in the batter’s box.
Casas will presumably need time to get his feet wet back in the bigs, but O’Neill is someone that manager Alex Cora will immediately rely upon to slash.
Ultimately, O’Neill is lucky to be healthy in the first place after a scary leg infection had him stuck in a hospital bed for four days this week. O’Neill has slugged his way to 22 home runs this season despite missing small chunks of action on three separate occasions.
If neither Casas nor Cora provide a spark for Boston, Cora will be hard-pressed to squeeze offense out of his roster, although Wilyer Abreu is someone to watch who’s been swinging a lethal bat in the last couple of games.
The Red Sox will take production from anywhere they can get it as they look to escape from the near-Wild Card purgatory they’ve been stuck in for weeks.
