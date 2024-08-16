Inside The Red Sox

Yankees Could Scoop Up Recently DFA'd Red Sox Veteran In Rivalry Power Move

The evil empire has a positional need for a player Boston just let go

Colin Keane

Jim McIsaac / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
In this story:

One of the whackiest things about the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry is that they’ve shared so many of the same players.

Alex Verdugo is a recent example. Now it appears 29-year-old first baseman Dominic Smith could be another one.

The Yankees have a need at first base given the horrendous slump that rookie Ben Rice has been in since the All-Star break. With Boston designating Smith for assignment on Friday to make way for Triston Casas, the Yankees could have just stumbled upon a perfect acquisition.

Smith started his career in New York playing for the Mets for five seasons; he’s no stranger to the pressures of playing in the Big Apple, as if the aura of Fenway Park would not have prepared him regardless.

Smith is a savvy hitter with a penchant for the big moment, something the Yankees will need as they look to contend for a World Series. 

From the Red Sox perspective, it sure would have been nice to keep Smith around. He’s a strong presence in the clubhouse (valuable for a young roster such as Boston’s), and he’s even had stretches of hot hitting where it looked like Cora was going to have a difficult decision to make when Casas returned to full health. 

The Casas-for-Smith swap is based on talent alone, the metric by which most roster decisions are made in Major League Baseball. With Boston struggling to break through in a rugged Wild Card race, the Red Sox are banking on Casas being the best version of himself right away and injecting the lineup with a level of hitting that Smith can’t reach.

On the other hand, it’s easy to imagine Casas struggling out of the gate and never really getting into a rhythm over the next 40-plus games (a short timeframe within which to ramp up to playoff performance), leaving manager Alex Cora wishing he still had Smith as an alternative.

Boston is taking a risk by letting Smith go, and it will be a sorry sight for the Red Sox if Smith ends up contributing to fall baseball wearing pinstripes.

More MLB: Red Sox Sign Lefty Hurler Who Could Become MLB's Oldest Active Player

Published
Colin Keane

COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "Boston Red Sox On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Home/Boston Red Sox News