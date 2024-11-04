Red Sox $13.5 Million Surprise ‘Open’ To One-Year Deal To Return To Boston
The Boston Red Sox are going to need to rebuild their bullpen this winter, but could one of the team’s most key pieces stick around?
Boston’s bullpen was one of the worst in baseball in the second half of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. The Red Sox failed to make the playoffs thanks in large part because of the fact that they struggled to close out games.
Now, the Red Sox have work to do. Two of the Red Sox’s biggest bright spots in the bullpen are hitting free agency in Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin. Jansen won’t be back after a two-year stint that had great performances on the field but also featured plenty of trade rumors.
Martin isn’t guaranteed to leave or stay. It’s up in the air what he’s going to do, but MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith said he is “open” to a one-year deal to return to Boston.
“There are nine relievers on the free agent market who posted a WAR of 2.0 or higher in 2024,” Smith said. “The group includes both Kenley Jansen (2.5 WAR) and Chris Martin (2.4 WAR) who both are free agents after spending 2023 and ‘24 with Boston.
“As noted Thursday on MassLive, there’s zero chance Jansen re-signs while Martin is open to a return on a one-year contract. Both Liam Hendriks and Justin Slaten are candidates to replace Jansen as the closer.”
Martin joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2023 season and responded by having the best season of his career with a 1.05 ERA across 55 outings. He was steady in 2024 with a 3.45 ERA across 45 appearances. He developed into one of the Red Sox’s most dependable bullpen arms. A one-year deal certainly should be considered.
