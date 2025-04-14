Red Sox $140 Million Man Has Been Feel-Good Story Of 2025 Season
The Boston Red Sox have had a tough couple of years and much of the chatter over the last few years has been about the team's lack of big investments.
Boston went back to its old ways this offseason and early on this season with extensions for guys like Kristian Campbell and Garrett Crochet, but it is true that free agency wasn't exactly the same over the last few years.
One move that the team did make that hasn't gotten a ton of positive buzz over the last couple of years was the signing of Trevor Story. This is a guy who is a Gold Glove-level defensive player and All-Star slugger when healthy but Boston fans haven't been able to see that much after he signed his six-year, $140 million deal before the 2022 season.
He's been unlucky as a member of the organization. In his first three years in Boston he played in 94 games, 43 games, and 26 games. This season, he's already appeared in an American League-best 17 games and is showing glimpses of the guy Boston hoped it was getting.
Story has looked like a bonafide star and it's hard not to root for him. So far this season he is slashing .308/.328/.477 with three home runs, eight RBIs, two doubles, seven runs scored, and an American League-leading six stolen bases.
As the season was kicking off, there obviously was some chatter about Marcelo Mayer and how he would fit in with this team. If you had scrolled social media around the time the season began, you would've seen a lot of comments in which fans said Mayer should replace Story. Those comments have started to die down because Story has been that good.
He's been burned by some really bad luck in Boston, but it's nice to see him healthy and the Red Sox are going to need him at his best if the club wants to make it back to the playoffs this year.
