Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Was Giving Alex Cora Impossible Choice

The Red Sox had some really tough choices to make on Sunday

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox were sputtering heading into Sunday’s tilt against the Chicago White Sox and needed a stopper.

Boston dropped its first two games against the White Sox and needed Garrett Crochet to take the mound and get the team back on track. Crochet got the ball on Sunday and looked every bit like the superstar Boston needed.

Crochet pitched 7 1/3 innings of no-hit ball before former Red Sox prospect Chase Meidroth broke it up with a single. He was immediately replaced by Garrett Whitlock after the base hit.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked about the decision to pull Crochet, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"Honestly, I’ve never been so happy for the opponent to get a hit," Cora said. "You’ve got to make decisions. It’s not easy, man,” said Cora. “You’re in that dugout and you’ve got a chance to do something special. But at the same time, you have to balance our season. Without him, it’s going to be hard...He kept saying he was feeling good but, still, you have to put everything in perspective. That’s the hard part of this job."

Crochet has been great to begin the season and Cora is right. It’s a long season and Boston is going to need him. He has already been a stopper for Boston multiple times this year and he delivered once again on Sunday.

He did his part on Sunday. Now, Tanner Houck will get the ball on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays as Boston tries to build off the momentum.

