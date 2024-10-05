Projected $121 Million Breakout Star Could Be On Red Sox's Wish List
There will be some changes to the Boston Red Sox this winter.
Hopefully, the front office doesn't do anything too drastic. Boston isn't far away from contending in the American League. The Red Sox need to add just a few key pieces this winter, including a top-of-the-rotation starter, and then they will be in business.
There will be a handful of options out there for the Red Sox to choose from if they want to open up the checkbook, and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Jack Flaherty was floated as an option by CBS' Matt Geagan.
"The Red Sox got strong seasons from Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford," Geagan said. "Overall, Boston starters had a 3.81 ERA on the year, which was good for seventh in baseball and worlds better than the 4.68 ERA that starters owned in 2023. But none of that trio is an ace...
"Everyone in the rotation would be much better with a true ace leading the charge in the front. Breslow could throw money at the problem in free agency and try to convince the likes of Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, or Jack Flaherty to come lead the staff. Or he would swing a trade for Chicago lefty Garrett Crochet or one of Seattle's many talented starting pitchers."
Flaherty was a target for the Red Sox last winter, so it's not surprising that he has been brought up again. Boston was right to look at him last winter and should get a deal done this time.
