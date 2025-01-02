Red Sox $2 Million Fan-Favorite Predicted To Leave Boston In 2025
Major League Baseball rosters certainly still are in flux at this time of the year.
Things around the league seemingly slowed down around the holidays but now January is here and pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training in February. There still are a lot of players out there in free agency that could help teams and even some one trade market.
The Boston Red Sox are going to be an intriguing team to watch over the next few months. Boston has been rebuilding the organization and now seems to be at a point where it's ready to take the next step.
Boston won 81 games last year and should win more in 2025. While this is the case, it's still up in the air what the team's roster fully will look like. FanSided's Devon Platana made a list of five predicted players who could leave Boston in 2025 and had fan-favorite Rob Refsnyder on his list.
"Even though injuries limited him to just 93 appearances (272 at-bats) in 2024, outfielder/designated hitter Rob Refsnyder was one of the Red Sox's most consistent players last season," Platana said. " In his limited appearances, Refsnyder made a positive offensive impact by setting career highs in home runs (11), RBIs (40), and extra-base hits (28). The former Arizona product also slashed .283/.359/.471 with a 0.8 WAR — the second-best mark of his career.
"If he can play at a similar rate and stay healthy, Refsnyder will be due for a massive pay raise next offseason after making only $2.1 million in 2025. Teams are always looking to add consistent outfielders who know how to hit a baseball out of the park, meaning the 33-year-old slugger could see a ton of attention in free agency. The Red Sox should try to retain his services, but a re-signing is far from guaranteed."
Refsnyder currently makes just $2 million. The Red Sox absolutely should retain him for at least the entire 2025 season and even beyond if the two sides can work out a deal. There were reports that he was considering retirement at one point, but he hasn't hung up his cleats yet. Hopefully, this prediction doesn't come true.
