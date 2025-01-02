These 2 Teams Favored Over Red Sox For All-Star Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the teams who have been most heavily linked to former Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman.
Bregman is a two-time All-Star and one of the best infielders in baseball. He was an Astros team legend but it seems like there isn't any chance that he's going to return. Things could change, but at this time it doesn't seem like he is going back to the Astros.
Bregman would be a great fit for Boston but will it be able to land him? The New York Post's Jon Heyman said the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays currently are the favorites for Bregman.
"I think the Red Sox are an outside possibility at this point," Heyman said. "I don't think it's as strong as it was previously. My understanding is Rafael Devers wants to stay at third base...I think the Tigers are a possibility and the Jays are a possibility for Bregman."
Boston needs to balance out the lineup with some right-handed pop and Bregman arguably is the best player available who would fit this description. The Red Sox have been a team that already has surprised people this offseason. The Red Sox have been linked heavily to some players, like Max Fried or Juan Soto, and have responded well when other things haven't worked out.
The Red Sox are in a better spot now with Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler on the team. If the Red Sox miss out on Bregman, they probably will find some option that no one is talking about.
