Red Sox 22-Year-Old Predicted To Validate Boston's Roster Decision With Major Award
The stage is set for Kristian Campbell to make his mark on the Boston Red Sox's season.
After a meteoric rise through the minor leagues in 2024, the Red Sox entered spring training hoping to grant Campbell the starting second base job. They seem to have done just that, having reportedly informed the 22-year-old on Sunday that he'll be on the Opening Day roster.
Campbell, the Red Sox's number-two prospect and number-seven prospect in all of baseball (per MLB Pipeline), has all the tools to eventually become a great hitter in Major League Baseball. But the Red Sox are seemingly banking on him to become a star a bit faster than is typically expected of other top prospects.
On Monday, Sportsnaut's Matt Higgins expressed his belief that Campbell would reward the Red Sox for placing their faith in him. Higgins predicted Campbell as the 2025 American League Rookie of the Year winner.
"With Rafael Devers acquiescing third base to Alex Bregman, the door now opens for Kristian Campbell to become the Boston Red Sox’s second baseman of the future," Higgins wrote.
"Campbell has been tearing it up in the minors, and he will be a force at the plate his rookie season. Don’t be surprised when he hits 20 home runs and captures the American League Rookie of the Year Award."
Last season, Campbell slashed a ridiculous .330/.439/.558 across three levels of minor-league competition. He had a cold spring, going 8-for-48 with one home run, but rounded into form at the end and drew rave reviews for how he handled some early struggles.
The Red Sox are gambling on Campbell in more ways than one. By playing him at second base, they're solidifying newcomer Alex Bregman as the everyday third baseman and installing Rafael Devers, the third baseman they originally paid $313.5 million over 10 years, as the full-time designated hitter.
A Rookie of the Year honor would fully justify the Red Sox's faith in Campbell. And he has a chance to get an early start on that campaign Thursday when Boston heads to face the Texas Rangers on Opening Day.
