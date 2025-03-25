Red Sox 25-Year-Old Southpaw Predicted To Win American League Cy Young
The Boston Red Sox had the offseason that every fan of the team hoped they would.
Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and Co. came up huge, acquiring a number of key players including Houston Astros two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman and 25-year-old All-Star starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Crochet is by all accounts projected to be Boston’s ace in 2025, and it’s no surprise that manager Alex Cora named Crochet the team’s Opening Day starter for when the Red Sox take on the Texas Rangers this Thursday.
Crochet’s been awesome in Spring Training, accruing an ERA of 0.57 in 15 2/3 innings pitched. The only thing that concerned Red Sox fans this spring about Crochet was that he didn’t sign a contract extension with Boston, although that wasn’t necessarily his fault.
Interestingly, Crochet has been adamant about avoiding extension talks once the regular season gets underway, so it’ll be interesting to see if Boston’s front office abides by his request.
If the Red Sox feel that Crochet is a good long-term investment and can stay healthy, reaching an extension sooner rather than later could save the club a lot of money.
In the event that Crochet has a productive year and enters Cy Young consideration, he’ll be able to demand a much larger deal than the type of contract Boston could ostensibly sign him to at present.
And Crochet does have the potential to win the American League Cy Young this season, as noted by The Athletic’s Jim Bowden on Tuesday.
“Zack Wheeler and Garrett Crochet are named the Cy Young Award winners in their respective leagues,” Bowden predicted.
Crochet pitched 146 innings for the lowly Chicago White Sox in 2024 and tallied 209 strikeouts and a 3.58 ERA.
The southpaw seems elated to be a member of a winning culture since joining the Red Sox, and a huge year could be on the way.
More MLB: Red Sox $90 Million Outfielder To Start Season In Minors; Will Trade Follow?