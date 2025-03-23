Red Sox Cy Young Hopeful Has Dominated Spring Training; But No Extension?
The Boston Red Sox haven’t had this much excitement headed into a new season in years.
Boston’s front office put its money where its mouth is this offseason and made some blockbuster moves, most notably in acquiring both Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet.
Crochet has unsurprisingly been named the Red Sox’ Opening Day starter, and he’s done nothing but impress in Spring Training.
In 15 and 2/3 innings pitched this spring, Crochet has struck out 30 batters and accrued an ERA of 0.57 to go along with a 1.34 WHIP.
The former No. 11 overall selection by the Chicago White Sox looks to be in top form with the regular season campaign — and his first official start in a Red Sox uniform — just four days away.
Crochet’s spring got the attention of The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, who posted to X on Saturday about five starting pitchers who have impressed him. Crochet was at the top of Bowden’s list, followed by Spencer Schwellenbach of the Atlanta Braves, Clay Holmes of the New York Mets, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, and Logan Allen of the Cleveland Guardians, all of whom have performed well this spring.
Boston still hasn’t agreed to an extension with Crochet, which has concerned some Red Sox fans, especially since Crochet has been outspoken about not wanting to discuss an extension once the regular season commences.
It’ll be interesting to see if the Red Sox pull an extension out of thin air in the next few days or if they wait things out.
If Crochet performs to a Cy Young level this season (which is the hope), his asking price will be higher than it would have been had the Red Sox reached an agreement this offseason.
Boston acquired Crochet last December in a huge deal that sent multiple prospects to the White Sox, including prized catcher prospect Kyle Teel.
Crochet will take the mound on March 27 on the road versus the Texas Rangers in Boston’s first game of the season.
