Projecting 3 Red Sox Players Entering Last Opening Day in Boston

With a week to go before opening day, there are a ton of intriguing storylines to track this year for the Boston Red Sox.

Though there was certainly some action this offseason, the Red Sox probably didn't experience as much turnover as most fans would have expected. There was no Jarren Duran trade, for instance, and Boston held on to virtually all of its non-free agent position players except David Hamilton.

So even if it feels like we're looking too far ahead, it seems instructive to guess some of the players who will eventually leave town, as it will provide some long-awaited insight about the trajectory of this team. Here, then, are three players we don't think will be back after the coming season:

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Starting pitcher Sonny Gray

Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) strikes out San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge (not pictured) for his two hundredth strike out for the season during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Gray has a chance to put up a very strong season in Boston, as Fenway Park is well-equipped to handle the high volume of fly balls to right-center field he typically surrenders. But the Red Sox also wanted half of his contract paid off when they traded for him from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The future of this Boston rotation is exceptionally bright, as Connelly Early and Payton Tolle should both be ready to step into full-time roles next year and Kyson Witherspoon could be knocking on the door by late summer. That makes a one-and-done stint for Gray all the more likely.

Outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida

This feels like the year Yoshida's awkward fit in Boston gets resolved. It's possible he could be traded midseason, but the most likely scenario is that the Sox juggle him in and out of the lineup to the best of their abilities all year, then move him in the winter when he's entering the last year on his deal.

Yoshida hasn't lived up to the five-year, $90 million contract he signed, but to some degree, he also hasn't gotten a fair shake. Injuries and a clogged depth chart in front of him have kept him from showing his full potential, and maybe he'll get a chance to show that off in a new city in 2027.

First baseman/designated hitter Triston Casas

May 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

We'll call our shot here and say Casas is the position player who gets traded midseason. He's another guy who just hasn't had luck on his side, as with the exception of last April, he's generally been quite good when healthy for the Red Sox.

But with Willson Contreras ready to play every day at first base, it seems borderline impossible for Boston to get Casas the at-bats he deserves. Some team will want the first shot at rediscovering his 30-homer potential, and it's better for the Red Sox to get something while they can.