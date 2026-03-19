Red Sox’s Trade Throw-In Now Looks Like Potential Roster Lock

The Boston Red Sox trimmed the roster a tad on Thursday in preparation for Opening Day on March 26.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that infielder Tsung-Che Cheng and utility man Nick Sogard were optioned down to minor league camp. Boston also assigned Max Ferguson, Tyler McDonough, Mikey Romero, Allan Castro and Nathan Hickey to minor league camp.

"It’s a good day for Andruw Monasterio’s roster candidacy," Cotillo wrote. "Infielder Tsung-Che Cheng and infielder/outfielder Nick Sogard were optioned to minor league camp. Infielder/outfielders Max Ferguson and Tyler McDonough, infielder Mikey Romero, outfielder Allan Castro, and first baseman/catcher Nathan Hickey were reassigned to minor league camp."

Boston officially announced the moves.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/OsJsgr9C4v — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 19, 2026

The Red Sox utility man is in a good position

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Andruw Monasterio (32) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

As Cotillo pointed out, this decision sounds like great news for utility man Andruw Monasterio. Since it was announced that Romy González was going to miss time, Monasterio quickly looked like the favorite to make the club out of camp to replace him. He has been lights-out in camp. Monasterio is slashing .300/.405/.467 through 13 games to go along with one homer, five RBIs, five walks, three runs scored and an .872 OPS.

He was a piece included in the Caleb Durbin deal and didn't get much fanfare right away. While this is the case, he quickly looks like a steal in the deal. Monasterio is 28 years old and has three big league seasons under his belt. In 2025, he played in 68 games for the Milwaukee Brewers and slashed .270/.319/.437 with a .755 OPS. He had four homers, 16 RBIs and nine doubles over that stretch as well while seeing time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base and left field. Sogard was a bit of competition for a bench utility role, but with him going down to minor league camp it only makes Monasterio's chances even better.

We're just one week away from Opening Day and the roster is starting to really come into picture. This is the latest example. While not guaranteed, the odds of Monasterio certainly increased on Thursday, and they were already seemingly high to begin with González out.