Red Sox 25-Year-Old Takes Hard Stance On Opening Day Status
The Boston Red Sox haven't been at full strength early in camp but it sounds like one of the team's important pieces at least feels optimistic about Opening Day.
We are just about three weeks away from Opening Day and outfielder Wilyer Abreu has yet to appear in Spring Training games yet. A gastrointestinal illness held him out of action and led to weight loss, but he has been cleared for baseball activities. Since he was cleared, the next big question obviously has been about his status for Opening Day.
He won a Gold Glove in 2024 as a rookie thanks to his play in right field and shined from the plate as well. Abreu was in trade rumors all offseason, but clearly the Red Sox like him and see a big role for the 25-year-old. Although he hasn't appeared in any games yet, he doesn't think it's an issue and said he expects to be ready for Opening Day, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Wilyer Abreu, slowed in camp by a GI issue, doesn't think being ready for Opening Day is an issue: 'Yeah, I think it’s going to be enough time for sure. I still have a few weeks left to get ready for Opening Day and I don't see that being a problem,' Abreu said. 'I think I have sufficient time.'" Browne shared.
This obviously is a positive update. It's one thing for Abreu to be confident in his ability to be ready for Opening Day but another thing for the team to clear him and get him fully up to speed ahead of the team's March 27th opener.
More MLB: What Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Could Cost With Blockbuster Extension