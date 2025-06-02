Red Sox $50 Million Star Likely Losing Role When Roman Anthony Arrives, Per Insider
For several months now, Boston Red Sox number-one prospect Roman Anthony has been both a cause for excitement and stress.
Anthony, a 21-year-old outfielder with an incredible offensive skillset, has the potential to be the face of his team for the next 15 seasons. The issue is that the Red Sox already have three relatively young starting outfielders who don't necessarily deserve a demotion.
To get Anthony in the lineup, either Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran, or Wilyer Abreu will either have to move positions, be traded, or take a seat on the bench. Putting any of those players at designated hitter isn't an option as long as Rafael Devers refuses to play the field.
According to one insider, the Red Sox's choice seems clear.
On Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic wrote that it is "likely" that Rafaela, who played half of his games on the infield last season, mostly at shortstop, will move off center field once the Red Sox eventually promote Anthony, which feels as though it could happen any day now.
"The Red Sox will continue to play roster roulette when they inevitably promote baseball’s No. 1 prospect, outfielder Roman Anthony," wrote McCaffrey.
"To get Anthony regular playing time, the club will likely shift center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, whose 10 Defensive Runs Saved are tied for the most in the majors among outfielders, to the infield. Jarren Duran will likely move from left to center with Anthony sliding into left field. Trevor Story, despite a recent uptick at the plate, could see more time on the bench."
Last season, Rafaela started 72 games in center field, 71 at shortstop, and four at second base. He also appeared in four games at third base. This year, though, he's only played center, and he's been an absolute defensive phenomenon.
Unfortunately, offense is a massive part of the game, and Rafaela's been a below-average offensive player. Not unplayable, especially with his defensive skillset, but a lot worse than Anthony would project to be, even if those projections are conservative.
Will Rafaela become a $50 million utility man long-term? Or will his (or maybe Duran's) future play out elsewhere? Only time will tell.
