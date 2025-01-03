Red Sox $50 Million Young Star Predicted To Receive Unexpected Demotion In 2025
The Boston Red Sox have such an impressive collection of young talent that it's possible some of it gets lost in the shuffle.
Eight of the Red Sox's projected starting position players are under 30, and more young stars are on the way. The arrivals of top prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell early in the 2025 season are cause for excitement all around Red Sox nation.
Roster competition is great, and Anthony and Campbell could make a huge impact on the Boston outfield this season. But where does that leave the only young Red Sox position player to sign an extension so far?
Only a year after signing an eight-year, $50 million deal to remain a Red Sox through 2031, utility player Ceddanne Rafaela may be competing for a job this season. Though Rafaela is a defensive wizard in center field, the Red Sox also know they can put Jarren Duran in center if they need more offense.
On Thursday, Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive predicted that Rafaela would be demoted to the minor leagues at some point in 2025, marking a setback for the 24-year-old in his development.
"The Red Sox remain high on Rafaela’s ability, especially defensively in center field," Cotillo wrote. "He remains projected to be the Opening Day center fielder and a valuable super-utility player on a good team."
"Still, Rafaela’s swing-and-miss issues aren’t going away anytime soon and after spending the entire 2024 season in the majors, the Red Sox might not be as willing to let him work out slumps in the big leagues if others like (Anthony and Campbell) are knocking."
Rafaela had a 2.8-WAR season in his rookie campaign with Boston, but as Cotillo hints, the swing-and-miss issues were alarming. He struck out in 26.4% of his at-bats, and had the worst chase rate among all qualified hitters at 46.4%.
There were some who questioned the decision to extend Rafaela as quickly as the Red Sox did, and if he gets demoted at any point this season, those naysayers will be given fuel. But a big-league career isn't always linear, so the important thing is that Rafaela ends the season with better plate discipline than he began it.
