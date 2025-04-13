Red Sox $55 Million Man's Potential Debut Starting To Get Clear
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation hasn't been at full strength to begin the season but it seems like a reinforcement is finally almost on the way.
Brayan Bello dealt with some shoulder soreness at the beginning of Spring Training that slowed him down. He was able to start throwing in camp, but didn't get to start with the team right away. Bello has begun the 2025 season on the Injured List and in the minors finishing his build up after the soreness.
Bello made his third appearance with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Saturday. Overall, he has pitched 9 2/3 innings in the minors this season and has allowed seven earned runs and has struck out 14 batters.
He made it clear that he feels "100 percent" healthy but manager Alex Cora made it clear that he will make at least one more start in the minors, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"He was OK. He was good," Cora said of Bello as transcribed by Cotillo. "Now, we’ll see how he recovers today. There’s definitely one more. Definitely."
Cotillo also noted that this would put Bello in line to start against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park between April 22nd and April 24th.
"Bello, who has now pitched three times for the WooSox, will make at least one more rehab start before joining the Red Sox," Cotillo said. "Reading between the lines, it seems like the club is aiming for him to make his first big league start around the time Boston hosts the Mariners for a three-game series at Fenway Park from April 22-24."
This makes sense. If everything works out perfectly, a fourth start could come around April 17th and then that would put him on schedule for the Mariners series. Reinforcements are coming. Bello signed a six-year, $55 million deal last year and now is almost back.
More MLB: Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Gives Stamp Of Approval To New Pickup