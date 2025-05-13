Red Sox $55 Million Star Opens Up After Netflix Show Reveals Family Visa Struggles
The release of Netflix's "The Clubhouse" documentary about the 2024 Boston Red Sox was a reminder that Major League Baseball players are human beings, with issues like everybody else.
Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was unquestionably the most discussed star of the season, having revealed his suicide attempt in 2022 for the first time publicly. However, there were lots of other hidden subplots throughout the season that the show brought to light, and one centered on starting pitcher Brayan Bello.
Bello was the Red Sox's Opening Day starter in 2024 but had an up-and-down season. There was lots of discussion about what might be affecting his mindset when he was going through an extended slump in the late spring, but it turned out he was dealing with something bigger than nearly anyone knew about.
Bello's wife and two young children, Bryanna and Brayan Jr., were unable to travel to the United States during the season last year due to visa complications in the Dominican Republic. It was clear throughout the docuseries, especially in Episode 5, titled "Boston, You're My Home," how much Bello was affected by the absence of his family.
On Monday, for the first time since "The Clubhouse" aired, Bello addressed how he dealt with missing his family during the season last year.
“It was really tough,” Bello said via translator, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo. “When you go to a place and everything’s new and your family is not there, it’s hard. Especially for me last year, I went through a lot of ups and downs in the season. To be without them was tough. Eight, nine months without that support is hard.”
There was a memorable moment in Episode 5 in which Red Sox manager Alex Cora comforted Bello when it became clear how much his family's absence was affecting him. Bello also gave credit to Cora for helping him through a tricky year.
“It was great to get that support from everybody, but I think Alex supported me the most,” Bello said, per Cotillo. “I think it’s just because he’s Latino. He knows how it is. He probably knows somebody that has gone through a similar situation or maybe he has gone through a situation like that himself. I appreciate that support from him.”
Fast-forward to 2025, and Bello's family is with him in the U.S., visa issues solved. And the righty is pitching to a 2.01 ERA through his first four starts. He'll look to continue his early momentum Tuesday against the American League-leading Detroit Tigers.
More MLB: Red Sox Trade Idea Lands $10 Million World Series Champion First Baseman