Red Sox 9-Time All-Star Wins Reliever Of The Month For 0.00 ERA In August
It would be hard to argue that Aroldis Chapman has had a better month in his major league career than this past one.
The Boston Red Sox's closer was coming off a month of July in which he made his ninth career All-Star Game, but was evidently peeved that he allowed a solo home run to Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on July 23. So he decided that in August, he would allow absolutely nothing.
After allowing no runs, no hits, and just one walk in 12 appearances last month, Chapman was quite appropriately rewarded with a Reliever of the Month Award.
Aroldis Chapman's insane August, broken down
Major League Baseball announced several monthly honors on Wednesday, including Chapman being named the American League's Reliever of the Month. Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias won the honor in the National League.
Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony also took home Rookie of the Month honors in the AL, the day after suffering an oblique injury that has all of New England on pins and needles waiting for a diagnosis.
All of the award-winners had great months, but Chapman's was the stuff of legend. He faced 34 batters, and only one of them reached base. He's now up to 16 straight hitless appearances, totaling 13 2/3 innings.
Adding to the celebratory mood, Chapman inked a one-year, $13.3 million extension with the Red Sox on the very last day of the month, a deal that also includes a vesting option for 2027 if he throws 40 innings next year and is healthy at the end of the season.
Plus, it's not as though Chapman's August was some sort of outlier. He's having his best year ever as a 16-year veteran at age 37. His ERA dropped to 1.00 following his save against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, and his WHIP, walk rate, and ERA+ are also at career-best marks.
Chapman has been an incredible signing for the Red Sox and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. A true lockdown closer is one of the most valuable things a team can have for a playoff push, and Boston just hopes that's what Chapman continues to be.
