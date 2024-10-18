Red Sox $90 Million Free Agent Named Fit For Surprising AL Playoff Team
If a Boston Red Sox player is going to bolt in free agency, there are good teams and bad teams for that player to join from the Red Sox's perspective.
Nothing compares to the disappointment of a Red Sox star signing with the New York Yankees. But there are other teams fans don't want to see a former Bostonian sign with, and that typically depends on which teams are set up well to contend for playoff spots for years to come.
The Kansas City Royals are one of those teams, having beaten the Red Sox out for a Wild Card spot in 2024. With superstar Bobby Witt Jr., a deep starting rotation, and youth on their side, the Royals appear to be a threat to take home American League pennants someday soon.
Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the Royals also appear to be a threat to steal away the Red Sox's home run leader from 2024. Outfielder Tyler O'Neill was named a top fit for the Royals in free agency by Jody Jones of FanSided.
"The Royals were interested in acquiring O’Neill last offseason but couldn't strike a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, who ultimately traded the outfielder to the Boston Red Sox," Jones said. "O'Neill is an ideal everyday left fielder and could be a great fit for Kansas City in 2025."
O'Neill, 29, wasn't the most consistent hitter the Red Sox had in 2024, but he could take over a game when he was locked in. He hit a team-leading 31 home runs, put up a strong .847 OPS/132 OPS+, and played 113 games, the most he was able to appear in since 2021.
Losing O'Neill could be seen as sustainable, as the already-loaded Red Sox outfield will likely gain number-one prospect Roman Anthony soon. Parting with a proven 30-homer bat is always a risk, though, and it would be made all the worse if O'Neill came back to haunt the Red Sox with Kansas City.
