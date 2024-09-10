Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Ace Reportedly Dealing With 'Dead Arm,' Could Miss Crucial Yankees Start

This would be really bad timing for the Red Sox All-Star hurler...

Jackson Roberts

Aug 3, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (89) leaves the game against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Aug 3, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (89) leaves the game against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
There is no good time for a Major League Baseball team to have to worry about the health of their ace pitcher, but September is a particularly bad one.

Unfortunately, that's the reality for the Boston Red Sox in 2024. Clinging to the last embers of their smoldering playoff hopes, the Red Sox have also overworked most of their pitching staff this season, and now, their only All-Star hurler appears to be in danger of missing his next start.

After pitching in the Red Sox's series finale against the New York Mets last Wednesday, manager Alex Cora moved ace Tanner Houck back to Friday, citing concerns about his inability to recover quickly enough to stay on schedule.

Tuesday brought more clarification, as Cora said it was Houck's shoulder that was bothering him, and that the Red Sox also had a plan in place if Houck is unable to go against the New York Yankees on Friday.

“Just the shoulder not bouncing back,” Cora said, per Christopher Smith of Mass Live. “Nothing to be alert. But be smart about it.”

If Houck is unable to go, rookie Richard Fitts is the backup plan in place. The 24-year-old impressed in his big-league debut on Sunday, throwing 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox and surrendering just two unearned runs.

Smith also reported that Cora replied "Yeah, basically," when asked if Houck was dealing with a case of "dead arm."

It's no surprise Houck is tiring down the home stretch--the most innings he'd ever thrown in an MLB season was 106, and he's up to 169 2/3 this season. He's already surpassed any and all preseason expectations, making the All-Star team after not even being a lock for the Opening Day rotation.

However, Houck's fatigue could leave the Red Sox shorthanded at the worst possible time. And more importantly, it speaks to the larger systemic issue the organization is facing.

The Red Sox can't keep entering every season with a bunch of question marks in their starting rotation. Even when things have gone right, like they have for Houck, Boston has been left searching for answers when other teams are hitting the gas pedal at the end of the season.

Jackson Roberts

JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

