Red Sox Activate Promising Depth Piece Amid Hot Streak; Option Rookie After Fulfilling Dream
The Boston Red Sox are coming off back-to-back series wins against the best teams in the American League and National League and are hoping to gain ground in the AL East with the help of a pair of roster moves.
Ahead of Monday night's series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Red Sox announced a change in the middle infield.
"Romy González is active. Jamie Westbrook to Triple-A Worcester," MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported on Monday afternoon.
González is hitting .257 with a pair of extra-base hits, six RBIs and a .651 OPS (83 OPS+) in 17 games this season. He's currently holding a hot bat as he hit .500 (6-for-12) in three rehab starts leading up to his activation.
Westbrook hit .222 with two extra-base hits including one home run, four RBIs and a .748 OPS (107 OPS+) in 11 games as part of a strong start to his rookie campaign.
González will get another chance to prove himself after being placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain sustained on May 31 against the Detroit Tigers.
As for Westbrook, he'll spend some more time in Worcester and likely get called back up to the majors when the roster gets too thin. The 28-year-old had an impressive first few games at the plate, but his batting average fell during his last four games -- which could be attributed to facing the two best teams in baseball.
Regardless, the Massachusetts native was able to accomplish a life long dream of reaching the big leagues after 11 seasons in the minors. What he does next is to be determined but his grind to the big leagues likely will get some shine on the upcoming Netflix documentary about the Red Sox.
