Nationals Hurler 'Generating Trade Interest,' Could Red Sox Join Bidding War?
Will the Boston Red Sox actually go for it with the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching?
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has leaned conservative in his short tenure and has been open about not sacrificing future wins for current wins. With that said, back-to-back series wins over the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees -- who have the best records in their respective leagues -- are nothing to scoff at.
Vibes are at an all-time high for the Red Sox and reinforcements are on the way soon in right-hander Chris Martin, outfielder Wilyer Abreu and eventually first baseman Triston Casas. At 37-35, Boston sits just three games back of an American League Wild Card spot and could easily make up that ground by the end of July.
Should that happen Breslow will have to determine which needs to fill -- and reportedly already has his eyes on upgrading the rotation and finding a short-term fill-in at shortstop.
However, that is far from the only area he could target and the bullpen typically becomes a place to upgrade for all contending clubs. The Red Sox could fill a couple of needs by calling the Washington Nationals -- who reportedly have been receiving calls early in the rumor mill season.
"Multiple Nationals players have generated trade interest ahead of next month's deadline, including Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey, and Lane Thomas," MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Monday. "But at this point, it's not clear at all that they're going to sell. In fact, the Nats are tied for a playoff spot."
Finnegan (2-3, 1.78 ERA) will be the highest-coveted player of the trio and could be a fit in Boston -- but do not sleep on Harvey as a notable upgrade as well.
Harvey has a 2.75 ERA with a 41-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .222 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP in 36 innings this season. That production falls right in line with his 2.82 ERA in 159 2/3 innings throughout his six-season career.
The 29-year-old is under team control through 2025 and could be a perfect bridge player to not only give Boston a better chance to contend for this season but lock up a high-leverage arm next season with Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen on expiring deals.
For now, a bullpen consisting of that trio alongside some of the young standouts acquired by Breslow in the offseason could create one of the best arsenals in baseball. For any of this to matter, they need to contend, making the next month and change as important of a stretch as ever.
