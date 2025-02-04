Red Sox 'Aggressively Pursuing' Contract Extension With All-Star
The Boston Red Sox made one of the best trades of the offseason so far.
There has been a surprising amount of negative chatter about the Red Sox this offseason despite adding two All-Star-level starting pitchers. Boston hasn't done much to help the offense yet, but the team is trending in the right direction. You would think with the negative perception around the team that they were in a worse position, though.
Boston is trending in the right direction and the acquisition of All-Star starter Garrett Crochet clearly is a big reason why. He's just 25 years old and could very well be a No. 1 or No. 2 starter for the Red Sox for years to come.
Crochet is only under team control for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, but there has been a lot of chatter about a potential contract extension. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo weighed in on the young ace and said the team intends to continue "aggressively pursuing" an extension.
"The club also plans to continue aggressively pursuing contract extensions with some of its younger players, including Crochet, who with only two years under team control is a major priority," Crochet said. "The financial flexibility could help Boston to that end as well. 'There’s definitely extension conversations going on,' (Sam Kennedy) said. 'I think those will heat up as we get into spring training.'"
It would be a great idea for the Red Sox to get a deal done and it's clear they are interested. Hopefully, the two sides come together on a deal soon.
