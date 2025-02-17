Red Sox Have Been 'In Touch' With Padres About Potential Blockbuster
Could the Boston Red Sox have another big move up their sleeve?
The Red Sox added another major piece to the organization this past week with the signing of former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman. The team unveiled their newest star in a press conference on Sunday morning.
There already has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the club is done adding. Boston manager Alex Cora recently hinted that the team may not be completely done.
What could that mean? One player who has had a lot of buzz recently in the trade market is San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease. He's been in trade rumors all offseason and unsurprisingly has been mentioned as a fit for Boston despite the fact that it seems pretty loaded in the rotation right now.
While this is the case, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported that Boston has been "in touch" with the Padres about Cease, although he noted this is "due diligence."
"An industry source confirmed the Red Sox have been in touch with the San Diego Padres about starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who is being shopped around this spring," McAdam said. "That same source cautioned that, to date at least, the interest from the Red Sox has been closer to 'due diligence' level than it is to aggressive pursuit. But for a pitcher the quality of Cease, the Red Sox at least want to monitor the market.
"San Diego is going through some internal ownership issues after the passing of Peter Seidler and would like to trim payroll some. Cease is set to make $13.75 million in 2025 and will be eligible for free agency after the coming season."
Cease is a guy who could help take the Red Sox's rotation to another level, but he would be a rental. It would be somewhat surprising to see another deal get done.
