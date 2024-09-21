Red Sox All-Star 'Ahead Of Schedule' Hinting At Major 2025 Return
The Boston Red Sox haven't been at full strength for a single game this season.
Boston attempted to bolster the starting rotation this past offseason and did so by signing All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito. He was one of the most up-and-coming pitchers in the American League for years as a member of the Chicago White Sox. He earned his lone All-Star nod in 2019.
Giolito impressed last season before being traded. He had a 3.79 ERA across his first 21 starts before being moved. He struggled afterward but is an intriguing candidate for Boston.
He signed this past offseason and seemed like he was being set up to be the team's ace in 2024 and replace Chris Sale. Giolito hasn't been able to pitch in a game this year, though, as he underwent elbow surgery in the spring.
Giolito should play a major role with the Red Sox in 2025 and currently is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"Giolito, who told me last week he feels ahead of schedule, is currently throwing in the outfield at full intensity," McCaffrey said. "Really letting it rip."
The righty should give Boston a major lift in 2025, and the fact that he is making great progress now should be a sign that he could be ready to go very early next season. He has an option for the 2025 season that is a near guarantee that he will pick up. Hopefully, he is able to continue to progress in his recovery.
