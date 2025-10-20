Red Sox All-Star Alex Bregman Could Be Poached By Blue Jays
The Boston Red Sox are slightly in flux at third base right now.
This is because of the fact that reports have surfaced saying that Alex Bregman will be opting out of his three-year deal with the Red Sox this offseason. This isn't groundbreaking news any longer and isn't very surprising either. Bregman's deal has a very high annual value over the next two years worth $80 million, but then he would re-enter free agency at 33 years old if he stayed the duration of the deal. At 33 years old, he surely would get a less lucrative long-term deal than at 31 years old.
It's seemingly a good business decision that hopefully ends up working out with Bregman back in Boston on a shiny new deal. It's not going to be easy to get a deal across the finish line, though, as Boston will have competition for his services. One team that Red Sox insider Sean McAdam of MassLive.com thinks could be a threat for Boston is the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Red Sox are going to have competition for Alex Bregman
"Toronto Blue Jays: The Jays expressed interest in Bregman for much of last winter, but didn’t get around to making an official offer, perhaps because they were more focused on extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr.," McAdam said. "Now that the Jays have locked up Guerrero, they might be in better position to make another run, although now, they’re in danger of losing shortstop Bo Bichette to free agency. They have other options (Ernie Clement, Addison Barger) for third, but because of their financial resources, shouldn’t be ruled out altogether."
The Blue Jays already won the AL East this year over the Red Sox and New York Yankees and now are one game win away from advancing to the World Series. Clearly, they are already a contender. But, if they were to snatch Bregman away from Boston that would be devastating. He was obviously a fan-favorite this season, so losing him would be tough anyway. But, if he were to join a team that the Red Sox face off against a handful of times throughout the season and help the Blue Jays get over the hump before Boston can, it would be among the worst-case scenarios.
Boston traded Rafael Devers away this year after all of the drama that unfolded after Bregman's signing. Losing Bregman in general after all of that would be bad. It would be a disaster if it was to one of the team's biggest rivals.
