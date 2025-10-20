Red Sox Facing The Kind Of Problem Every Team Would Want
The Boston Red Sox have a long few months ahead before they take the field again for another regular season contest.
Over the next few months, the Red Sox will likely bring some pieces in, and surely will send some out of town as well. The first order of business should be addressing the outfield. There are a lot of mouths to feed. Right now, the Red Sox have Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Rob Refsnyder, and Masataka Yoshida. Guys like Nick Sogard and Nate Eaton also helped down the stretch as well.
Anthony isn't going anywhere. Rafaela doesn't seem likely to go anywhere as well. Refsnyder is a bench bat who is nice to have, if he wants to return. Yoshida showed down the stretch that he can be an important bat for Boston, but defense remains a question and he has a large contract. Duran and Abreu are the two guys to watch. Both are no stranger to trade rumors. Both had their names thrown around in trade talks and it's easy to see why. Any team would be lucky to have them, but it would make sense to deal away one for Boston.
Jarren Duran - 29 years old
2025 stats
Slash Line: .256/.332/.442
Home Runs: 16
RBIs: 84
Stolen Bases: 24
Doubles: 41
Triples: 13
Runs: 86
Hits: 159
Games Played: 157
WAR: 4.6
Wilyer Abreu - 26 years old
2025 stats
Slash Line: .247/.317/.469
Home Runs: 22
RBIs: 69
Stolen Bases: 6
Doubles: 17
Triples: 0
Runs: 53
Hits: 92
Games Played: 115
WAR: 3.2
Making the case for a trade
On top of this, Abreu is a Gold Glove Award winner and is a finalist to do so again this season. Abreu won't be a free agent until 2030, whereas Duran will be a free agent in 2029.
Both guys are good to have around. Duran isn't as strong as a defender, is older, and is more expensive, but he is an extra base machine and arguably is the engine that gets this offense moving when he is at his best. The 2025 season was viewed as a somewhat down year for him, and he was still an almost five-win player based on WAR. Abreu is a phenomenal defender and has significant pop, but also some injury concerns.
In a perfect world, the Red Sox wouldn't have to trade either. But, the Red Sox need pitching and with the amount of depth the team has, trading either of these guys would help in that department. Trading Abreu arguably would be the better move for Boston. He's young and under team control longer, so maybe that could help bring a big package back. Plus, you arguably lose more if you deal Duran overall. Abreu is a great player who can bring back a solid package. If you dangled him and prospects for a No. 2 starter to pair with Garrett Crochet and then have a starting outfield of Duran, Rafaela, and Anthony, you'd be cooking.
Both of these two guys have been mentioned in trade rumors for a year. The noise already has started and the playoffs aren't even over yet. It would be great to flip someone for a pitcher. But, one thing that is important to note, is that this is good problem to have. Any time you have too many good players on your roster, you've got to be doing something right.
