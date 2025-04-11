Red Sox Cut Ties With All-Star After Surprisingly Short Stint
The Boston Red Sox spent the offseason making a flurry of moves — both at the major league level and the minors.
Obviously, the most talked about moves have involved Aroldis Chapman, Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler, and Garrett Crochet. There have been others, though. The Red Sox were looking for bullpen depth and specifically wanted a lefty so they went out and signed former All-Star Matt Moore.
He struggled last year with a 5.03 ERA in 51 outings with the Los Angeles Angels, but was lights-out in 2023 with a 2.56 ERA in 50 appearances. He also had a 1.95 ERA in 2022.
Moore ended up landing a minor league deal with the Red Sox and even had an opt-out ahead of Opening Day. He decided to stay, but was released by the team on Thursday, as shared by Chris Henrique of the Boston Sports Journal.
"The Red Sox released Matt Moore, according to the transactions log," Henrique said.
Moore is a talented pitcher, but the Red Sox’s bullpen has been pretty strong so far this season and specifically doesn’t currently need any more lefties with Aroldis Chapman, Justin Wilson, and Brennan Bernardino.
It would’ve been nice to see what Moore could do with the Red Sox, but hopefully he finds a new home quickly. It really wouldn't be a surprise if that ends up being the case because some team is going to look at the 2023 and 2022 stats and think they can get him back to that.
