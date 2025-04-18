Red Sox All-Star Gets 'Good' Rating From MLB Writer: 'Doing A Fine Job'
The Boston Red Sox went all-in this past offseason with a series of pivotal acquisitions.
Boston’s biggest two moves were the signings of its new ace, Garret Crochet, and its new third baseman, two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman.
Both Crochet and Bregman have delivered early on for the Red Sox to begin the 2025 season. Bregman is leading Boston in multiple hitting categories but has already committed four errors at third base, a fact which caused Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer to surprisingly give Bregman a mediocre rating for the young season.
Within the same report that Rymer discussed Bregman — entitled “The Good, Bad and Meh MLB First Impressions on New Teams in 2025” — Rymer also reviewed Crochet.
“The Red Sox are clearly big believers in Garrett Crochet, as he's thus far cost the franchise four top prospects and $170 million,” Rymer wrote.
“Crochet was arguably the best pitcher in MLB on a pitch-to-pitch basis in 2024, so there was never any question that the talent was there. The bigger question is how much of a workload he could handle, especially after he was capped at four innings per start in the latter half of 2024.”
“The lefty is doing a fine job of providing Boston with an answer. In his four starts, he's pitched into the sixth inning three times and into the eighth twice.”
“His rate of strikeouts is down from 12.9 per nine innings in 2024 to 9.7 this year, with his average fastball tumbling 1.5 mph. But this is clearly by design, and the thought process is about as hard to argue with as the results. In other words, he sure looks like the No. 1 the Red Sox want him to be. … First Impression: Good.”
Crochet has an impressive 1.38 ERA through four starts in a Red Sox uniform (26 innings pitched). He’s struck out 28, walked four, and allowed 15 hits (one home run) so far in 2025.
