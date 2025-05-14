Red Sox All-Star Gets Ominous Update From Alex Cora
There was a time last year in which each one of Boston Red Sox starter Tanner Houck’s starts were appointment viewing.
He looked like a superstar on the mound and got a lot of comparisons to Chris Sale en route to his first All-Star Game appearance. He truly did look like a righty Sale, but the 2025 season hasn’t gone the same.
So far this season, Houck has an 8.04 ERA across a league-leading nine starts. He has allowed a league-high 39 earned runs and 57 base hits across 43 2/3 innings pitched. He's also leading the leageu with five hit batters.
He got the ball in the first game of Boston’s three-game set against the Detroit Tigers on Monday and exploded to the tune of 11 earned runs allowed.
Ahead of Boston’s Tuesday night matchup against the Tigers, manager Alex Cora spoke about the 28-year-old and said he would get his next start but didn’t commit to a long-term rotation spot, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Will Tanner Houck make his next start? 'As of now,' said Alex Cora," Browne shared.
Houck was the team’s clear-cut No. 1 starter in 2024. He’s struggled out of the gate, but with the depth already being tested, there’s no reason to give up on him yet. Something clearly isn’t clicking right now, though.
The 28-year-old had started to turn things around before the loss against the Tigers. Houck allowed just three total earned runs in his previous two starts. Hopefully, things turn around soon.
