Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox All-Star Gets Ominous Update From Alex Cora

The Red Sox got a somewhat surprising update...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

There was a time last year in which each one of Boston Red Sox starter Tanner Houck’s starts were appointment viewing.

He looked like a superstar on the mound and got a lot of comparisons to Chris Sale en route to his first All-Star Game appearance. He truly did look like a righty Sale, but the 2025 season hasn’t gone the same.

So far this season, Houck has an 8.04 ERA across a league-leading nine starts. He has allowed a league-high 39 earned runs and 57 base hits across 43 2/3 innings pitched. He's also leading the leageu with five hit batters.

He got the ball in the first game of Boston’s three-game set against the Detroit Tigers on Monday and exploded to the tune of 11 earned runs allowed.

Ahead of Boston’s Tuesday night matchup against the Tigers, manager Alex Cora spoke about the 28-year-old and said he would get his next start but didn’t commit to a long-term rotation spot, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

"Will Tanner Houck make his next start? 'As of now,' said Alex Cora," Browne shared.

Houck was the team’s clear-cut No. 1 starter in 2024. He’s struggled out of the gate, but with the depth already being tested, there’s no reason to give up on him yet. Something clearly isn’t clicking right now, though.

The 28-year-old had started to turn things around before the loss against the Tigers. Houck allowed just three total earned runs in his previous two starts. Hopefully, things turn around soon.

More MLB: Pedro Martinez Speaks Out About Red Sox’s Rafael Devers

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News