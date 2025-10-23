Red Sox All-Star Is Too Valuable To Deal Despite Expected Interest
There is so much trade noise out there around Major League Baseball already and the offseason hasn't even fully started.
The World Series is set to begin on Friday between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays, but there's way more buzz out there about who could be on the move afterward than the actual World Series itself. In professional sports, that's always going to happen. There's always going to be rumors, reports, speculation, and just noise out there.
Unsurprisingly, the Boston Red Sox have been the center of a good chunk of it. Boston has a superstar whose future with the team is uncertain in Alex Bregman. The Red Sox have a surplus of talented outfielders who could be traded. Boston has made it known that it wants to add pitching. The Red Sox are in one of the biggest markets in baseball and also have plenty of money to spend. That's a perfect storm for noise around the organization. Most has been about who the club could add, but The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a story highlighting 10 players who could be on the move and had Boston outfielder Jarren Duran at No. 4 on his list and said teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, Dodgers, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, and Texas Rangers would "love" to acquire him.
"I’m not sure I understand why the Red Sox keep listening to offers for Duran, outside of the fact they envision their future outfield as Wilyer Abreu in right field, Ceddanne Rafaela in center field and Roman Anthony in left," Bowden said. "Why not keep Duran for DH? Or, better yet, why not let all four outfielders rotate between the outfield and DH? Regardless, Duran’s name keeps coming up in trade rumors and it now sounds like the Red Sox will move on from him this winter.
Boston shouldn't trade Jarren Duran
"Duran slashed .256/.332/.442 this year, leading the league in triples for the second consecutive season and posting a 4.6 bWAR. In 2024, he was worth 8.7 bWAR and hit .284/.342/.492 with a league-leading 48 doubles and 14 triples while also hitting 21 homers and stealing 34 bags. Teams such as the Phillies, Dodgers, Tigers, Guardians, and Rangers would love to land him. He’s also controllable through the 2028 season, so it would take a huge haul for the Red Sox to move him."
For Boston, trading Duran would really only make sense if the Red Sox could get a controllable starter for the top of the rotation. Even with a surplus of outfield talent, you don't want to just give away a guy who had 8.7 wins above replacement in 2024 and 4.6 wins above replacement in 2025 and is under team control for a few years.
Arguably, Boston should keep Duran over Abreu if the club wants to trade one of them, but that's a different conversation.
Bowden is a respected MLB insider and former general manager himself. The fact that he has Duran so high on the list of players who could be moved isn't a great sign, but we do have a long offseason ahead. Duran is someone to watch out for, though.
More MLB: Red Sox Among 3 Contenders Linked To Mets Star Pete Alonso