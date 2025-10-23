Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Among 3 Contenders Linked To Mets Star Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso continues to be a guy mentioned for the Boston Red Sox...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts from second base after hitting RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts from second base after hitting RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
If the Boston Red Sox make a big swing this offseason, who could they bring to town?

Last year, Boston’s biggest additions were Alex Bregman, Aroldis Chapman, and Garrett Crochet. Clearly, an aggressive approach worked and the Red Sox made it back to the postseason. Now, the offseason is here for Boston and the organization is going to have months to prepare for the 2026 campaign.

The Red Sox have plenty of money and a top-tier farm system at their disposal, so they realistically should be able to get anyone they want. Whether that is a big-name on the trade block, like Joe Ryan. Or whether that means re-signing Bregman and also bringing in more talent in free agency. This team's window to contention is opening up and now is the time to continue the aggressive approach. There is going to be a lot of talent out there that could help the Red Sox and even more players who will be floated as a fit for the organization because they do have needs and money to spend. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, for example, tabbed Boston among the "potential fits" to sign New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.

"No. 6) Pete Alonso, 1B, Mets (age 31)," Feinsand said. "Like Bregman, it took Alonso until mid-February to land a deal, re-signing with the Mets for two years and $54 million. Alonso has said he plans to opt out of the final year and $24 million of the deal to give free agency another try, and with 38 home runs, 126 RBIs and an .871 OPS in 162 games this season -- not to mention the absence of a qualifying offer -- he should draw more interest than he did a year ago. Potential fits: Giants, Mets, Red Sox."

Red Sox continue to be floated as a fit for Pete Alonso

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso
Sep 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

This already seems like it's going to be the idea of the offseason for Boston. Every year, there's a player or two that consistently comes up as a fit for Boston, whether the club lands the guy or not. Last year, Bregman was that guy. For months, insiders and pundits alike postulated about how Bregman would be such a good fit for Boston. That one turned out to be correct, and the Red Sox actually signed him.

But, Boston isn't the only team Feinsand mentioned for Alonso. He mentioned the incumbent Mets and the San Francisco Giants, who are always on the hunt for big-name talent. No one can beat the Mets in a bidding war and the Giants are always willing to surprise the baseball world, like acquiring Rafael Devers.

Alonso already seems like he will be that guy this year because November isn't even here yet, but the Mets slugger already has been touted as a Boston fit on numerous occasions. It's not hard to see why. He has prolific power, is just 30 years, and plays a position that is a question for Boston at first base. Unfortunately, this is going to just be noise until we get closer to December.

