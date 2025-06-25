Alex Bregman Staying? Red Sox Star ‘Open’ To Negotiations
The Boston Red Sox made one of the best moves of the offseason as Spring Training approached.
Boston signed All-Star slugger Alex Bregman to a three-year deal with opt-outs and it has looked like a steal. He has been great when he has been healthy and also has been a huge voice in the clubhouse in an inconsistent season overall for Boston.
The Red Sox have brought up three of the biggest prospects in baseball this year and also traded Rafael Devers away. Through it all, Bregman has been a steadying presence.
With Devers gone, it would be a disaster if Bregman were to opt out after the season and leave. It sounds like the star third baseman is at least open to the possibility of negotiating a deal to keep him in Boston for the long term, according to the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
"Alex Bregman, the Red Sox’ marquee offseason addition who is eligible to become a free agent again in four months, is all ears about a new contract — if there is anything to hear," Healey said. "That includes a potential extension before reaching the open market.
"I always tell the team — and Alex directs me to tell them — we’re always open to any conversation,” Agent Scott Boras said to Healey. “Any player who plays well somewhere, it’s something that’s important for the team and important for the player. It’s an additive."
As things stand, Bregman could opt out after the 2025 season ends and cash in on a long-term deal somewhere. He signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston but has played well enough when healthy for a more secure deal at just 31 years old. With Devers gone and all of the young guys in Boston, you need some solid veteran leadership in the clubhouse. Bregman is the guy you want around. Hopefully, the two sides can work something out.
