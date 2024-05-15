Red Sox All-Star Making Progress In Recovery; 'On Track' For Target Return
The Boston Red Sox already have one of the best bullpens in baseball but it could get significantly better this summer.
Boston currently ranks fifth in baseball with a 3.12 bullpen ERA and has taken a major step forward this season. The Red Sox have had some great performances so far this season and should have another elite option at their disposal soon.
The Red Sox signed three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks in free agency this past offseason but he has missed the start of the season as he has been recovering from Tommy John surgery. The club knew he would miss time entering the campaign with the hope he would return around the trade deadline.
It sounds like that still is the plan as he has made progress in his recovery, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Right-hander Liam Hendriks took a step forward in his throwing program, extending out to 120 feet for the first time while also throwing pitches on flat ground," Speier said. "Hendriks said he remains on track for his target goal of returning at roughly the trade deadline, around the one-year mark that the reliever underwent Tommy John surgery."
Hendriks has been one of the best relievers in baseball over the last 10 years and has racked up three All-Star nods and two Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Awards over that stretch.
Boston's bullpen already has been great this season but it should get a massive boost this summer if Hendriks doesn't suffer any setbacks.
