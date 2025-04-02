Red Sox Strike With $60 Million Kristian Campbell Blockbuster Deal
The Boston Red Sox have made it clear that it wants to lock up its core to long-term extensions and the club got another massive deal done on Wednesday.
Boston recently signed Garrett Crochet to a massive $170 million extension. The club isn't stopping there, though, and reportedly has agreed to an eight-year, $60 million extension with Kristian Campbell that also has two club options, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a eight-year, $60 million contract extension that includes two club options, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Campbell, 22, is expected to be a franchise cornerstone and is now locked up through 2034."
This is an absolute win for the franchise. Campbell is just a rookie, but he's one of the most hyped-up young players in the game right now. He entered the season as Boston's No. 2 prospect and the No. 7 overall prospect in baseball.
He cracked the big league roster and is slashing .375/.500/.688 in his first five major league games with one home run, two RBIs, and two doubles. Boston clearly loves this kid and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
The extension in itself is great and the fact that Boston could get not only one club option in it but two is just a phenomenal job by the front office. Get used to him, he isn't going anywhere any time in the near future.
