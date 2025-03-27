Red Sox All-Star Rafael Devers Gives Honest Reaction To Forced Position Change
Rafael Devers is a full-time designated hitter, and he's got to adjust to the role quickly.
Only six weeks ago, Devers got to Boston Red Sox spring training and insisted that he was a third baseman, appearing unwilling to consider a move to DH in deference to newcomer Alex Bregman. But after several weeks of not-so-subtle hints, Red Sox manager Alex Cora finally confirmed Devers would be the full-time DH on Wednesday.
Presumably, Devers has known about the decision for a while, as he's only DHed in spring training games. But as the season officially arrives on Thursday, the 28-year-old has to grapple with a change in his baseball identity.
After MassLive reported earlier this month that Devers had considered asking for a trade, it's certainly reasonable to wonder how Devers is taking the official news.
But whatever Devers must be feeling, he isn't letting his frustration show publicly. On Wednesday, he gave his candid reaction to the forced position change.
"I’m ready to start the season. I’m feeling good," Devers said through translator Daveson Perez (via WEEI's Rob Bradford). "No difference (in preparing for at-bats as a DH). I have the same sequence that I always do to go out there and hit. Nothing changes.
"I’m excited to get going. Spring training is way too long."
Devers moving to DH not only allows Bregman to continue playing the position at which he won a Gold Glove last season, but it also provides a lane for rookie Kristian Campbell to make his major league debut on Opening Day.
Cora also said that Devers will bat second against both righties and lefties, and that he expects a big offensive season from his new DH.
The last time the Red Sox moved a 28-year-old left-handed slugger to full-time DH, they went on to win their first World Series in 86 years. It's only been seven years this time since Boston won a Fall Classic, but could history repeat itself in 2025?
