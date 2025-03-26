Red Sox Predicted To Trade For $56 Million Superstar To Pair With Garrett Crochet
It almost feels eerie for the Boston Red Sox to begin a season with an overwhelming air of positivity surrounding the team.
For the last three seasons, the Red Sox were mediocre and the prevailing emotion among the fan base was that the team wasn't doing enough to improve the roster. But after a big offseason of improvements, Boston suddenly finds itself consistently listed among the American League favorites.
One of the biggest reasons for the good vibes is the arrival of new ace Garrett Crochet, who the Red Sox nabbed in an enormous trade with the Chicago White Sox in December. After struggling to find someone to lead their rotation in recent years, the Red Sox now have a certified number-one.
However, after a spring full of aches and pains to the bottom half of the Red Sox rotation, one baseball writer sees Boston pulling off another enormous trade that would land a second ace to partner with Crochet.
On Wednesday, Jacob Mountz of FanSided predicted that at some point during the 2025 season, the Red Sox would trade for Miami Marlins superstar and 2022 National League Cy Young Award-winner Sandy Alcantara.
"Boston has an abundance of both cash and prospects. Acquiring a brand-new ace just makes sense for the Red Sox. And there doesn’t appear to be a more sought-after ace than Sandy Alcantara," Mountz wrote.
"The 2022 Cy Young award winner put on a heck of a show this spring, throwing 12.1 innings and giving up no earned runs. His last regular season appearance came in 2023 when he struggled with a 4.14 ERA. His season came to an end when his elbow injury required Tommy John. Now, after missing the entire 2024 season, he is back and it appears he is ready to dominate."
Alcantara, 29, has two years remaining on the $56 million arbitration extension he signed with the Marlins, not including a 2027 club option for $21 million. That makes him an insanely valuable trade commodity, especially if he rebounds to his 2022 form.
The Red Sox would have to deplete their farm system even more than they already did in the Crochet deal to nab Alcantara. But the AL is wide open this year, and Boston may have to seize every opportunity they can to make a long-awaited deep playoff run.
